The Genius Way Sunny Anderson Avoids A Soggy Cheeseburger Bottom

Putting a slice of cheese on the bottom is a great way to prevent mushy burger buns, and we're truly grateful to Sunny Anderson for this tip. There are, however, a few other ways you can protect the bread even if your burger recipe doesn't call for cheese. You could also use a few leaves of lettuce, some rings of raw onion, or even a slice of deli meat; any relatively dry ingredient will help to serve as a moisture barrier. Toasting the bun can also help to dry it out a bit, giving it a little more protection all on its own.

As for the messy elements, meaning the liquid ones, the best way to deal with these is to keep them away from both the bottom and top buns, if possible. If your burger has two patties, the bulk of the ketchup, guacamole, et cetera can go between them. You can also layer more lettuce, cheese, or onion over the condiments to keep them away from the top and bottom buns.

Finally, if your chosen toppings include tomatoes, our sog-free BLT prep step is applicable here, as well: Salt the tomatoes before you add them to the burger. The salt will draw out any excess moisture, creating a drier tomato slice.