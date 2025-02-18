The Genius Way Sunny Anderson Avoids A Soggy Cheeseburger Bottom
While some TV chefs always seem somewhat, shall we say, inapproachable — insisting on "really good" this and "the very best" that and turning the simplest recipes into a day-long ordeal — Sunny Anderson's cooking is far more relatable. Among her recipes are ones for easy pimento cheese, PB&J wings, and bacon-wrapped barbecue shrimp, all of which would be right at home as tailgate fare. She's even got a go-to Mickey D's order. Needless to say, Anderson's also got cheeseburger recipes galore, along with a brilliant hack for keeping the bottom buns from getting too soggy.
The way Anderson suggests protecting that bottom bun is by placing the cheese slice on the bottom, not on the top as we typically see it. As she posted to her Instagram, along with a shot of her herb-glazed, avocado-adorned Green Goddess burger, this helps to "protect tha bun." The cheese creates a barrier between what Anderson calls "juicy goodness 'n such" and the bread layer that's all too apt to become soggy when wet.
These other tips can also prevent soggy burgers
Putting a slice of cheese on the bottom is a great way to prevent mushy burger buns, and we're truly grateful to Sunny Anderson for this tip. There are, however, a few other ways you can protect the bread even if your burger recipe doesn't call for cheese. You could also use a few leaves of lettuce, some rings of raw onion, or even a slice of deli meat; any relatively dry ingredient will help to serve as a moisture barrier. Toasting the bun can also help to dry it out a bit, giving it a little more protection all on its own.
As for the messy elements, meaning the liquid ones, the best way to deal with these is to keep them away from both the bottom and top buns, if possible. If your burger has two patties, the bulk of the ketchup, guacamole, et cetera can go between them. You can also layer more lettuce, cheese, or onion over the condiments to keep them away from the top and bottom buns.
Finally, if your chosen toppings include tomatoes, our sog-free BLT prep step is applicable here, as well: Salt the tomatoes before you add them to the burger. The salt will draw out any excess moisture, creating a drier tomato slice.