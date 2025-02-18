Bobby Flay's Simple Tip For Elevating Almost Any Pasta Dish Instantly

Pasta is an incredibly versatile grain and, because of that, is the foundation of countless delicious meals that we all know and love. However, even the most timeless pasta recipes that we all know and love can be improved in one way or another to create a superior meal. In the eyes of beloved celebrity chef Bobby Flay, there is one fundamental ingredient that you can add to your pasta dishes to give them that extra boost, and that ingredient is none other than breadcrumbs.

The ingredient with seemingly endless capabilities is the perfect thing to add to your pasta, and Bobby Flay is not afraid to tell you just that. In fact, breadcrumbs can play an integral role in just about any pasta dish you make if you know what you're doing with them. While adding breadcrumbs to mac & cheese is a pretty popular move among many lovers of the staple meal, Flay believes that adding the crunchy ingredient to other pasta meals can lead you to truly discover the tasteful world you've been missing out on.