The beautiful country of Brazil is famous for many things — the Amazon Rainforest, bossa nova music, a bunch of frighteningly intense online stans — but the spirit known as tiquira is not necessarily one of them. When people think of Brazilian alcohol, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cachaça, a rum-like liquor made from the fermented juice of sugarcane. But tiquira long predates cachaça, which was invented around 500 years ago, once Portuguese sugar plantations were established in Brazil. Tiquira, on the other hand, has existed in some form or another (like its lower-alcohol cousin, cauim) for thousands of years, and still exists today — even though much of it is technically illegal. (Tiquira, like moonshine, straddles a legal line.)

Indigenous Brazilians made the liquor from the cassava root, a staple crop which can also be called manioc, yuca, and "very poisonous." If consumed raw, cassava can cause vomiting, partial paralysis, and even death. Luckily, it can be made edible by processing, cooking, and (indeed) fermenting. (Yuca also makes a great french fry substitute.)