There's Only One McDonald's In America Where You Can Order A McSpaghetti

The McSpaghetti isn't just a novelty, it's a surprisingly satisfying plate of pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated cheese, perfectly red and yellow like the Golden Arches themselves. If you know you want pasta, but the McSpaghetti is not exactly what you're looking for, you can mix and match ravioli, spaghetti, tortellini or cavatappi with your choice of sauces like marinara, olive oil and garlic, bolognaise, basil pesto, and Alfredo. Customers can even pair it with sides like garlic breadsticks, elevating it to a restaurant-quality experience, especially if you take into account that after ordering you will be served at a table.

The options don't stop there. This McDonald's also serves customizable brick-oven pizzas and Philly cheesecakes for which you can pick your toppings, giving a whole new meaning to "have it your way." Take that, BK. There are even desserts you won't find at any other Mickey D's, like peanut butter explosion cake. Those craving a unique twist on McDonald's classics like crispy fried apple pie will find themselves spoiled for choice in this culinary playground.

But it's not just the menu that sets this McDonald's apart. There's an expansive two-story play area, a bowling alley, and even an arcade, making the worst time to go when it's full of families during tourist season. So, if you're planning a trip to Orlando, make room in your itinerary for a visit to this one-of-a-kind McDonald's. Whether you're a die-hard fast-food aficionado or just curious about the hype, you won't regret it. It's proof that even the world's biggest fast-food chain knows how to think outside the Happy Meal box.