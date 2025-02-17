Why Does Canned Meat Last Longer Than Canned Fruit?

It's definitely counterintuitive. Eating a 5-year-old can of ham feels a lot scarier than eating a 5-year-old can of tomatoes. But that canned ham will actually last a lot longer than those tomatoes. Why? Low-acid canned foods, like meat, keep longer than acidic ones. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), meat and low-acid vegetables maintain their quality for up to five years. As for those tomatoes? They'll only be at peak freshness for about 18 months.

If you've canned food at home, you're probably confused right now. Home-canning low-acid foods is risky since acid helps keep Clostridium botulinum — the deadly bacteria that causes botulism — from growing in canned food. If you want to can low-acid foods at home, you have to use a pressure canner to kill bacteria. Even then, many amateurs avoid low-acid foods entirely. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), low-acid foods are more likely to cause botulism than all other home-canned products in the United States.

Fortunately, though, botulism is quite rare, especially in store-bought foods. According to a 2021 study based on CDC data, there were only 326 confirmed cases of foodborne botulism in the United States between 2001 and 2017. Most came from foods prepared at home, as industrial canneries can better ensure that the canned foods are being adequately heated.