Can You Actually Over-Churn Ice Cream?

I'm a trained pastry chef with more than ten years of professional ice cream making and it's taken me years to figure out the science behind freezing up the perfect scoop at home. While a standard time for churning a batch at home is roughly 25 minutes, this spin time can vastly differ depending on everything from the recipe to the ambient temperature of your kitchen. It may feel like you should keep the machine running, but this is when you'll have to learn to trust the process. In addition to keeping your eyes out for the perfect consistency, you can also check the temperature of the mixture. You should aim to stop spinning when the base has reached about 21 degrees, which is when the temperature of roughly half of the water has frozen.

When you spin ice cream in a home machine, the temperature drops in the chamber which causes the water in the recipe to turn to ice. The paddle in the machine that rotates through the chamber helps break up ice crystals as they form, keeping them small and evenly spread throughout the mixture. After you remove the ice cream from the machine and transfer it into a container to place in your freezer, the water continues to freeze and the texture sets up. This is when the transformation will be completed, making the texture firm and scoopable. And if you spun your ice cream for too long and it doesn't have the texture you're after, the good news is that all you need to do is let it melt, give things a whisk and then you can churn the liquid again.