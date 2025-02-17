Why Adding Ghee To Your Coffee Isn't The Best Idea

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, with over 1 billion of us drinking it every day. Some only drink it socially, others need its powerful effects to get through the day, and some of us just love the taste. The beauty of coffee is there's endless reasons and ways to enjoy it, whether it's with sugar, creamer, milk, or lemon juice — pretty much anything goes. But is adding ghee to your coffee to reduce the acidity a good idea? The Takeout team spoke to former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds from Home Coffee Expert, who strongly recommended against it.

Woodburn-Simmonds mentioned that while adding fat will decrease the acidity in coffee, it's better to stick to something like cream, which has a far lower fat content than ghee. Even if you were to add less ghee than you would cream, he warned that "you're adding the same amount of fat and losing all the other vitamins and minerals that are in the 80% of cream that isn't fat." When asked about the right amount of ghee to add, Woodburn-Simmonds advised, "Zero. But maybe... a tenth if what you use is around 10% fat." Woodburn-Simmonds clearly prefers keeping his clarified butter for dishes like chicken makhani.