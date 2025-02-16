Give Mac And Cheese A Crunchy Twist With A Certain Leftover

While mac and cheese may be a classic comfort food, it is important to remember that one person's comfort is another person's snoozefest. The one thing I cannot stand about typical stovetop mac and cheese is its texture; all you get is a mouthful of squishy noodles in an equally squishy sauce. I generally prefer something that won't make my teeth fall asleep when I eat it, so, as far as I'm concerned, macaroni and cheese is all the better for add-ins like Buffalo chicken, bacon, tuna, or chopped chiles. (Don't worry, I draw the line at the TikTok-spawned horror of mac and raisins.) Mac and cheese is also much, much better when it's finished with a crunchy topping like crumbled cornbread.

In fact, adding cornbread serves a dual purpose. Not only does it add extra flavor and some much needed texture to your mac and cheese, but it's also a great way to use leftover cornbread. As most people know, fresh-baked cornbread sadly tends to get dry and stale pretty quickly, and this little hack provides a nice means of using it up. Reducing food waste and improving mac and cheese? Now, that's a cooking trick I can get behind.