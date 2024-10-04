Mac And Cheese Is Better With A Buffalo Twist
Of the many pasta dishes in this world, macaroni and cheese has perhaps the widest appeal. It's loved equally by little kids, college students, older adults, and even the elderly, thanks to its soft noodles and luscious cheese sauce. There are countless tasty boxed types, including a surprisingly delicious Cheetos mac and cheese. But if you're going for homemade, you should try it with the unique flavor that hails from City of Good Neighbors, Buffalo, NY: Buffalo wings.
Naturally you could enjoy Buffalo wings alongside your mac and cheese, but why not incorporate that flavor profile right into the noodles and sauce? Buffalo sauce is a lot like hot sauce, but it's creamier, buttery, and has a distinct tang, along with a medium spice level (though that differs depending on the recipe or brand). This makes it the perfect addition for livening up your everyday mac and cheese.
But why stop at just adding the Buffalo sauce? Make it less of a side and more of a meal by adding cubed or shredded chicken breast, or crumble up bleu cheese and sprinkle it on top. If that's too many soft textures for you to handle, cut up celery and use it as a crunchy, fresh garnish.
Other regional upgrades you can give your mac and cheese
If creamy, buttery, and spicy isn't your vibe, you can take your mac and cheese to other regions of the U.S., like Philadelphia. Philly cheesesteaks are the classic foodie symbol of the City of Brotherly Love, and you can make a bowl-worthy version of this iconic sandwich by adding ground beef, mushrooms, provolone cheese, green bell pepper, and onion to a standard mac and cheese recipe.
If you like Southwestern flavors, make your mac Tex Mex-style; you'll still need a pound of ground beef, onion, and bell pepper, but you can also add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of corn, as well as charred poblano peppers or jalapenos for a smoky kick. If you're a fan of Cincinnati chili, or think you might be, you could also make a mac and cheese inspired by this Ohio favorite (though it is a bit of an acquired taste). You'll just add all the ingredients that you would normally use, including Cincinnati chili mix, add cheese (Dolly Parton swears by Velveeta, and it would work here, too), and use macaroni instead of spaghetti.