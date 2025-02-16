The Dairy Swap You Need To Try The Next Time You Make A Chicken Pot Pie

The best thing about pot pie is how versatile it is; you can easily make it your own. Add a different protein than the one you usually use to make a creative new version of the classic. Try shredded leftover rotisserie chicken or leftover turkey after the holidays for a shortcut, or even pulled pork.

The vegetables aren't safe from a switch-up either. Get bougie and add sautéed mushrooms, corn, or even some diced butternut squash for a seasonal vibe instead of the usual peas and carrots. If you're looking for a wow factor, just swap the classic pie crust for puff pastry to give it a flaky, golden finish. Or go Southern style with a biscuit topping that's soft and buttery. You can also cut the crust out completely and serve the filling in individual ramekins for a lighter option. It's a great opportunity to get creative.

Adding sour cream to your pot pie is super easy, but there are a few ways to make it even better. Start by whisking the sour cream with your milk or cream before adding it to the filling so everything is smooth and blends well. When it comes to balance, less is more. You want the sour cream to enhance the dish, not steal the show. About ¼ cup of sour cream per cup of milk or cream works perfectly. And don't forget the herbs!