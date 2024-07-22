Here's How Long Sour Cream Will Be Good After It's Been Opened

It's taco night in your household, and you head over to the fridge to get out the cheese, lettuce, and (most importantly) sour cream. You especially love this last creamy addition, and have even considered making your own sour cream, but it only costs $2 at the grocery store. As you're assembling your ingredients, you realize that you can't quite remember what day you opened that creamy white condiment. If it was last week, is it still good?

It likely is. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, sour cream will stay edible and safe for one to three weeks, as long as it stays at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in your fridge. It's totally fine to leave it in the container in which it came. You'll also want to keep the lid on it, to prevent your sour cream from being exposed to any outside bacteria in your fridge. As soon as you bring it home from the store, the sour cream should go straight into the fridge. And, if you have it on the counter for your taco night, it should sit out no more than two hours, per the USDA's recommendation for avoiding bacterial growth.