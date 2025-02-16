Instantly Upgrade Uncrustables With A Single Kitchen Appliance

Uncrustables were the ultimate meal in grade school. The sandwich's satisfying circular shape and simple fillings, paired with a carton of milk, was a classic school lunch. The ready-to-go sandwiches are still tasty as they come, but what if there was a way to elevate them? Enter: the air fryer. With just a few simple steps, you can take your Uncrustables to the next level, creating a lunch that will make your classmates — or coworkers — envious.

The process is easy! Simply take your unwrapped Uncrustable and pop it in the air fryer. Easy, right? But to get that perfect golden brown look, you may want to add another step. Spraying both sides of the sandwich with a light coating of cooking spray, or brushing them with melted butter or oil, helps achieve that irresistible, crispy texture. Set your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for about five to eight minutes, depending on whether they're fresh or frozen. If you're packing your toasted Uncrustable for lunch, don't cut the sandwich until you're ready to eat — this way, the gooey inside won't spill out in your container. Otherwise, dig right into this upgraded version of a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich.