Instantly Upgrade Uncrustables With A Single Kitchen Appliance
Uncrustables were the ultimate meal in grade school. The sandwich's satisfying circular shape and simple fillings, paired with a carton of milk, was a classic school lunch. The ready-to-go sandwiches are still tasty as they come, but what if there was a way to elevate them? Enter: the air fryer. With just a few simple steps, you can take your Uncrustables to the next level, creating a lunch that will make your classmates — or coworkers — envious.
The process is easy! Simply take your unwrapped Uncrustable and pop it in the air fryer. Easy, right? But to get that perfect golden brown look, you may want to add another step. Spraying both sides of the sandwich with a light coating of cooking spray, or brushing them with melted butter or oil, helps achieve that irresistible, crispy texture. Set your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for about five to eight minutes, depending on whether they're fresh or frozen. If you're packing your toasted Uncrustable for lunch, don't cut the sandwich until you're ready to eat — this way, the gooey inside won't spill out in your container. Otherwise, dig right into this upgraded version of a grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Toast homemade Uncrustables in the air fryer, too
While the store-bought Uncrustable is quick and easy, making your own version from scratch gives you the freedom to be as creative as you like. Start with two slices of plain sandwich bread and spread your favorite peanut butter and jelly or jam into the center of one piece. Avoid pushing the filling all the way to the edges, as this will make it hard to seal, and then put the second piece of bread right on top. To make those iconic crimped edges, close up your sandwich with a store-bought tool, like this sandwich cutter and sealer. Or just use a circular cookie cutter to make the shape and a fork to crimp the edges. Once your custom Uncrustable is ready, pop it in the air fryer for a crunchy finish.
But the real fun begins when you start experimenting with different fillings. Classic PB&J is always a winner, but you can always switch it up with homemade jam, different nut butters, hazelnut spread, or fresh fruit. For an extra treat, sprinkle your sandwich with a little cinnamon sugar on top right after it comes out of the air fryer. It will melt slightly into the warm bread, creating a sweet, cinnamon blanket. You can even try savory combinations like chicken and cheese, Philly cheesesteak, or pizza fillings. With an air fryer and a bit of creativity, upgrading your homemade Uncrustable is the perfect way to make your lunch stand out.