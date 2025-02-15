Don't Add Plain Chicken To Your Salads — Spice It Up With One Extra Ingredient

If you're acquainted with the kitchen, then you know how easy it is to fall into the trap of preparing the same old lineup of dishes. After a while, you look up and realize you've been cooking uninspired cuisine for so long that you can't pinpoint when you started getting lazy with your creativity. Luckily, we have something for that wack chicken salad you've been making on repeat with no end in sight.

Let's start by avoiding boring, plain chicken — it's time to revamp that strategy. While chicken adds protein and substance, after a while, plain pieces give you flavor fatigue, and switching up the salad dressing only works for so long. Instead, consider jazzing up your salad by tossing those plain tenders, nuggets, or even leftover rotisserie chicken in wing sauce or your favorite hot sauce before adding them to your greens.

You'll be pleased with the ease with which you can transform a basic salad into a zingy, flavorful, and satisfying meal. The spicy and acidic kick of chicken wing sauces elevates the meat while also complementing the other ingredients in the salad, like creamy dressings, crunchy croutons, cool vegetables, or even grated frozen pickles. Turn that salad of yours into a Buffalo wing-inspired experience, or opt for something on the smoky and sweet side. The tangy notes in many hot sauces also bring out the sweetness of ingredients such as cherry tomatoes, corn, or candied nuts. Whichever direction you choose, spicing up your chicken will make a noticeable difference.