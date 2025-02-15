Does Burger King Have Salads On Its Menu?

Burger King is known for its iconic flame-grilled Whopper, but have you ever wandered into one of its restaurant locations looking for salad options to match its various Whopper iterations? If you have, you're not alone in looking for a fresh bite at this fast food chain.

Unfortunately, if you live in the United States and try to order a salad at Burger King, you're out of luck — and have been since 2022. Burger King locations in the U.S. do not have salad on the menu. As is common with food products and brands, the burger chain chose to remove salads from its lineup quietly, without making too much of a scene.

Before the lowkey phase out, Burger King had offered salad options like a BLT salad, apple and cranberry, a classic Caesar, and even a garden salad. In fact salads were first introduced to the menu all the way back in the early 1980s. At that time, Burger King restaurants began offering a full salad bar, complete with pita bread for those who wanted to fill a pocket of veggies. While we can all reminisce on the days of salad bars and pitas at Burger King, there are still a few less convenient ways to snag a Burger King salad and a small fan base attempting to bring them back. Here's where Burger King salads are nowadays.