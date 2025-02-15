Does Burger King Have Salads On Its Menu?
Burger King is known for its iconic flame-grilled Whopper, but have you ever wandered into one of its restaurant locations looking for salad options to match its various Whopper iterations? If you have, you're not alone in looking for a fresh bite at this fast food chain.
Unfortunately, if you live in the United States and try to order a salad at Burger King, you're out of luck — and have been since 2022. Burger King locations in the U.S. do not have salad on the menu. As is common with food products and brands, the burger chain chose to remove salads from its lineup quietly, without making too much of a scene.
Before the lowkey phase out, Burger King had offered salad options like a BLT salad, apple and cranberry, a classic Caesar, and even a garden salad. In fact salads were first introduced to the menu all the way back in the early 1980s. At that time, Burger King restaurants began offering a full salad bar, complete with pita bread for those who wanted to fill a pocket of veggies. While we can all reminisce on the days of salad bars and pitas at Burger King, there are still a few less convenient ways to snag a Burger King salad and a small fan base attempting to bring them back. Here's where Burger King salads are nowadays.
Bringing back Burger King salads
Although you'll be hard pressed to find a salad at Burger King locations in the United States, there are plenty to be had at international restaurants. In Malaysia, Burger King offers a simple side salad with a special sauce (we're not being coy, that's what it's called). In the United Kingdom, the chain offers a garden, crispy chicken, grilled chicken, and vegan salad. Plus, the Burger King restaurants in Puerto Rico offer salads with chicken tenders in them as well as a cranberry salad.
Even with all these international options, Burger Kings in the U.S. remain without salads. Customers who used to enjoy this healthier side of the menu have put together a small effort to convince Burger King to bring back salads. A Change.org petition was created in December of 2023 with the intention of getting the brand to reinstate salads on its menu. As of this writing, that petition has just 32 verified signatures. Since the discontinuation of salads was never officially announced by Burger King (nor was it mentioned in the chain's big revamp plan back in 2022), it's possible that some franchisee locations might still have a side salad or two on hand.
Though it was many years ago, maybe the Burger King lettuce controversy is just something the brand couldn't shake off. Or maybe Burger King decided it was best to stick with what it's already great — Whopper jingles. Either way, it looks like Burger King just isn't the place to get your daily serving of vegetables.