The Unexpected Powder You Need For Thick And Flavorful Soup
When you think of how to thicken soup, what comes to mind? Maybe flour, cornstarch, or even arrowroot. But what if the secret ingredient isn't a typical thickening powder? Imagine something that is a delicious dipping sauce for bananas and apples, makes a great cookie flavor, or is the perfect pairing with jelly and toast. Peanut butter might just be the unconventional ingredient your soup needs. While it might seem strange, powdered peanut butter can not only add a rich, nutty flavor, but also deliver a thick, velvety texture to your soup when used in the right amount.
You'll have to pass on the jar of Skippy peanut butter, as this is strictly about the powdered form, which blends into your recipe more easily than the thick spread, as it can be tricky to melt without leaving unwanted chunks or clumps. A spoonful or two is all you need — just be sure to stir in completely before adding more, letting the consistency change gradually. This is especially helpful if you're aiming for a smooth, creamy style like a pumpkin and spice soup.
Powdered peanut butter's trick lies in the way it's made. The peanuts are roasted and oils are removed, and then they're ground into a powder. Unlike normal peanut butter, the powder doesn't have the same stickiness because most of the fat is gone. While you won't lose much of the flavor or nutritional value, powdered peanut butter makes it easy to stir into any soup, whether it's a broth, bisque, or stew.
A nutty twist for soup lovers and those with allergies
Powdered peanut butter is a common substitute for peanut butter lovers who aren't so fond of the texture or added ingredients. PB2, for instance, sticks to the basics — just peanuts, sugar, and salt in its Original Powdered Peanut Butter formula (unless you go for the chocolate). As an avid fan of both regular and powdered peanut butter, I'll admit the powder does lose some of the richness and aftertaste of the classic spread. But when stirred into soup, this minor difference isn't too noticeable as it blends smoothly with the other flavors.
If you have a peanut allergy but still crave a nutty flavor in your soup, you can try PB2's cashew powder or opt for a nut-free alternative like kinako powder. Kinako is made from roasted soybean, but still retains a sweet, nutty flavor and boosts the protein content in your soup, making it a healthy addition.
You can find PB2 in grocery stores across the country, and if you're leaning towards an alternative powder, kinako powder can be found on Amazon. So, next time you're looking for ways to thicken your soup with a unique twist, grab that peanut butter powder and see if its nutty taste becomes a must-have in your kitchen.