The Unexpected Powder You Need For Thick And Flavorful Soup

When you think of how to thicken soup, what comes to mind? Maybe flour, cornstarch, or even arrowroot. But what if the secret ingredient isn't a typical thickening powder? Imagine something that is a delicious dipping sauce for bananas and apples, makes a great cookie flavor, or is the perfect pairing with jelly and toast. Peanut butter might just be the unconventional ingredient your soup needs. While it might seem strange, powdered peanut butter can not only add a rich, nutty flavor, but also deliver a thick, velvety texture to your soup when used in the right amount.

You'll have to pass on the jar of Skippy peanut butter, as this is strictly about the powdered form, which blends into your recipe more easily than the thick spread, as it can be tricky to melt without leaving unwanted chunks or clumps. A spoonful or two is all you need — just be sure to stir in completely before adding more, letting the consistency change gradually. This is especially helpful if you're aiming for a smooth, creamy style like a pumpkin and spice soup.

Powdered peanut butter's trick lies in the way it's made. The peanuts are roasted and oils are removed, and then they're ground into a powder. Unlike normal peanut butter, the powder doesn't have the same stickiness because most of the fat is gone. While you won't lose much of the flavor or nutritional value, powdered peanut butter makes it easy to stir into any soup, whether it's a broth, bisque, or stew.