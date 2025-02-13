The Steak You Need For Copycat McDonald's Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagels

The McDonald's Steak, Egg & Cheese bagel is not the typical breakfast steak sandwich. The meat in the bagel is not a solid, singular slab of meat, and it's not "steak" in the traditional sense. A Quora user who said he was a shift manager at a Mississippi McDonald's posted a picture of the box in which the steak bagel meat comes. The label read "Thick Cut Beef Steak Patty Sliced and Formed," with a photo of a piece of the meat. The cut of beef is not identified on the box. However, according to former McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz's TikTok video, the meat in the popular steak sandwich is derived from the sirloin cut of beef.

The former Golden Arches chef went further to tell his viewers where to find the same steak outside the restaurants. He said home cooks can buy Steak-EZE Sirloin Break Away Steak Lightly Marinated, found at food service retailers. Get the unseasoned product but not the "sheets" version. Steak-EZE can be a bit pricey, so Haracz explained in a follow-up video how he found and taste-tested the grocery store equivalent as well, and surprisingly, it is a store-brand product. "Walmart is where you need to go for Great Value Sirloin Philly Steak," Haracz said in the video.