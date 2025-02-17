Just How Many Donut Holes Equal A Full Donut?

While Dunkin' is known for being the place to go for donuts when you're on the run, Krispy Kreme's donut dots are another take on the classic donut hole. At only 45 calories each for the glazed option, these dots add up to about 4.2 donut dots for a single glazed donut, which rings in at 190 calories. The original glazed donut is eight centimeters in diameter, but if you're feeling playful, you could stack these tiny dots on top of a full donut to see just how many dots it takes to complete the circle.

Pricing, however, can vary; especially at Dunkin, since many of their locations are independently owned franchises, meaning each store has the flexibility to set its own prices. McDonald's has also found a way to join the donut hole trend by offering pull-apart donuts, which is made up of seven glazed donut holes fused together into one large donut. While donut holes are fun, there's one downside — without a full donut, you can't make those delicious donut sandwiches, a sweet and savory breakfast treat that many donut lovers enjoy. Either way, if you decide to choose donut holes or a full donut, one thing is guaranteed — a delicious and nostalgic sugar rush will ensue.