Taco Bell's Rumored February Menu Features A New Take On Crunchwraps
There are some new Taco Bell rumors floating around the internet right now, and you know we crave the Taco Bell drama at all times. The newest drop, according to Instagram user Markie_devo, says that on February 27, the Bell's going to put some new Crunchwraps on the menu. But the hook is that they're going to be miniature ones, filled with steak, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a brand new green chile queso.
Mini Crunchwraps with the standard ground beef, vegetarian black beans, and the new steak were tested in limited markets in 2024, and early reports were positive. Considering Crunchwraps are already a signature item at Taco Bell, they're sure to sell well. I'm particularly curious about how the ratio of soft tortilla will hold up in something so small. Markie_devo's accuracy is generally good, and I've seen other rumors that state the same thing, so I can easily see this becoming a reality very soon.
More new Taco Bell items that are hopefully dropping in February
But wait — there's more! Other rumors include a slight modification to the Cantina Chicken menu; the whole lineup will be available with a new Caliente sauce, which is supposed to be creamy and citrusy. It is likely going to bring some additional heat to the Caliente menu (hence the "caliente" in the name), and each item will still come with Taco Bell's avocado salsa verde packet. The rumor states that the menu will be available on February 27 as well, with limited early access on February 25.
There's also supposed to be a new dessert coming in the form of a collab with famed bakery Milk Bar (founded by baker Christina Tosi) and Taco Bell. This'll be a birthday cake-flavored churro, which starts with a churro base and is coated with a birthday cake sugar. One cannot subsist on cinnamon-flavored desserts alone, so birthday cake is definitely a departure from Taco Bell's other sweets, though it still fits the vibe. Reportedly, the churros will be available from February 20 to March 5.
Personally, I'm curious about the savory options, but mostly the sauces, which will hopefully be available to doctor up your existing favorite items from the Taco Bell menu. The Loaded Beef Nachos from Taco Bell's new value menu with green chile queso sounds like a hack worth trying.