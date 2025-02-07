Taco Bell's Rumored February Menu Features A New Take On Crunchwraps

But wait — there's more! Other rumors include a slight modification to the Cantina Chicken menu; the whole lineup will be available with a new Caliente sauce, which is supposed to be creamy and citrusy. It is likely going to bring some additional heat to the Caliente menu (hence the "caliente" in the name), and each item will still come with Taco Bell's avocado salsa verde packet. The rumor states that the menu will be available on February 27 as well, with limited early access on February 25.

There's also supposed to be a new dessert coming in the form of a collab with famed bakery Milk Bar (founded by baker Christina Tosi) and Taco Bell. This'll be a birthday cake-flavored churro, which starts with a churro base and is coated with a birthday cake sugar. One cannot subsist on cinnamon-flavored desserts alone, so birthday cake is definitely a departure from Taco Bell's other sweets, though it still fits the vibe. Reportedly, the churros will be available from February 20 to March 5.

Personally, I'm curious about the savory options, but mostly the sauces, which will hopefully be available to doctor up your existing favorite items from the Taco Bell menu. The Loaded Beef Nachos from Taco Bell's new value menu with green chile queso sounds like a hack worth trying.