The Delicious Cut Of Fish You're Not Embracing, But Should Be

When cooking with my Nicaraguan friend, I first learned about the culinary value of the collar, the most underrated part of the fish. We were prepping a whole snapper for frying, and I was tasked with cutting up the fish. I knew how to gut and cut a fish — I spent my adolescence on a farm in the Arkansas backwoods, where I learned to hunt, fish, and field dress small game and fish. So, when my friend asked me if I knew how to cut up the snapper, I said yes and proceeded to remove the head, tail, and fins and cut up the filets.

I had piled the fish collar (along with the head and fins, including the tail fin) on a plate intending to throw them away, but my friend was horrified at the thought. "These are the best parts," he'd said. My friend told me to take the collar and put it with the rest of the parts for frying. When we sat to eat the fish, he talked about the flavor in the collar and the "good meat" on it that I was about to throw into the trash. He also said that people from Central America and the Caribbean cook all parts of the fish but that the collar, in particular, was worth savoring (with a slice of lemon, of course).