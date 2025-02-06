Nate Bargatze Gets Fancy In DoorDash's 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Comedian Nate Bargatze has seen a meteoric rise. In the past few months, he's hosted Saturday Night Live twice — a major accomplishment for a hitherto relatively unknown act. The delivery service featured prominently in his opening monologue: "DoorDash is what's gonna kill me," he told the audience (via YouTube). "I don't know who I think I am. I look at it at night like it's Tinder ... the audacity I have when I order it, too. I mean, I'm just laying there. I'm like, 'Bring me a Blizzard now.'"
But Bargatze admits that he had ulterior motives in his second time around on the sketch comedy show. "I was basically going on SNL to audition for DoorDash," Bargatze told People. The audition was a success. He stars in DoorDash's 2025 Super Bowl spot — and it's not just his first Super Bowl ad, it's his first ad, ever. He'll have stiff competition, too: DoorDash rival Uber Eats tapped Matthew McConaughey for its 2025 Super Bowl ad. DoorDash posted a teaser trailer on Monday, featuring Bargatze muttering to himself as equations swirl around his head, like the confused math lady meme. Now, fans can see the whole thing.
The commercial plays off Bargatze's reckless DoorDash use. In the spot, a silk-robed Bargatze argues with his financial advisor over his reckless spending. They wander around his palatial home, which he has filled with everything he bought — dinosaur skeletons, a ballroom, an opera singer, and clones of Bargatze himself.
DoorDash is offering savings to DashPass customers
The ad closes with Nate Bargatze's financial advisor shouting, "You need to stop spending!" over the sound of a roaring jetpack. "You're not listening," Bargatze shouts back as he hovers several feet above the ground. "I'm saving!" Fans of the losing team can save, too. DoorDash is offering a consolation prize: DashPass members in the Super Bowl runner-up's home city will get 50% off on one order, with savings up to $15.
A good deal? Maybe. But it's not as stunning as last year's gimmick. In a massive $480,000 sweepstakes, DoorDash had the biggest giveaway we've ever seen. One winner got prizes from (almost) every brand that ran an ad during the big game, from a $50,000 home down payment and a 2024 BMW i5 M60 to a bowtie and some Pringles. The ad won the Cannes Lions Titanium Grand Prix, one of the highest honors in advertising. It remains to be seen exactly how Bargatze's spot will rank among every Super Bowl food and drink ad in 2025. Though it may not be as flashy as last year's, it's still a massive win for the comedian. We hope to see him in more spots in the future.