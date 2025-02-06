The Upcoming Pop-Tarts Collab That We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On
If you've ever found yourself debating whether to start your day with a Pop-Tart or a Girl Scout cookie, you might not have to choose much longer. Rumors are swirling that Pop-Tarts are teaming up with Girl Scouts for an epic collaboration. The speculation started when a Sam's Club listing seemingly confirmed the existence of a Pop-Tarts Girl Scout Cookie Variety Pack featuring flavors inspired by Thin Mints and Samoas. While both Pop-Tarts and Girl Scouts have yet to officially confirm the collaboration, the internet has already made up its mind: this is happening, and we couldn't be more excited.
Of course, Pop-Tarts is no stranger to wild flavor experiments. From Tajín and Chamoy-covered Pop-Tarts (yes, really, we've done the legwork for you and reviewed these) to past collaborations with major brands, Kellogg's has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a toaster pastry can be.
Why a Girl Scout cookie Pop-Tarts collab makes so much sense
Pop-Tarts has a long history of releasing limited-edition flavors inspired by nostalgic treats, and few snacks spark as much childhood (and adult) excitement as Girl Scout cookies. The toaster pastries are also frequent collaborators with other brands — we tried the Krispy Kreme Pop-Tarts doughnuts, and let's not forget the Pop-Tarts Bowl, an actual NCAA football game with an edible mascot. If Pop-Tarts can co-brand with Krispy Kreme or the NCAA, why not the Girl Scouts?
When the Girl Scout collab does come to life, it could be one of Pop-Tarts, most successful flavor releases yet. After all, Girl Scout cookies are a seasonal phenomenon, meaning people stockpile boxes like they're preparing for an apocalypse. Pair that with the year-round availability of Pop-Tarts, and you've got a dream team of snacking convenience. Of course, the biggest questions remains: Will these Pop-Tarts actually taste like the cookies? How will they capture the perfect coconut-caramel-chocolate balance of a Samoa in toaster pastry form? We'll just have to wait and see.