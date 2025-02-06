The Upcoming Pop-Tarts Collab That We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On

If you've ever found yourself debating whether to start your day with a Pop-Tart or a Girl Scout cookie, you might not have to choose much longer. Rumors are swirling that Pop-Tarts are teaming up with Girl Scouts for an epic collaboration. The speculation started when a Sam's Club listing seemingly confirmed the existence of a Pop-Tarts Girl Scout Cookie Variety Pack featuring flavors inspired by Thin Mints and Samoas. While both Pop-Tarts and Girl Scouts have yet to officially confirm the collaboration, the internet has already made up its mind: this is happening, and we couldn't be more excited.

Of course, Pop-Tarts is no stranger to wild flavor experiments. From Tajín and Chamoy-covered Pop-Tarts (yes, really, we've done the legwork for you and reviewed these) to past collaborations with major brands, Kellogg's has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a toaster pastry can be.