Trader Joe's New Canned Vegetable Has Been A Long Time Coming
In a time when grocery prices have many of us wondering how many more nights in a row we can upgrade our instant ramen dinner, you have to celebrate the little wins. Case in point: Canned lentils have been spotted on shelves at Trader Joe's. The ready-to-eat or heat canned legumes are certified kosher and selling for just 99 cents at Trader Joe's stores. Each can is 80 calories per ⅔ cup serving with three and a half servings per can. There are six grams of protein per serving in the can and lentils are a naturally good source of fiber with 3 grams per serving.
Fans of the grocery chain and its unique lineup of seasonal products are elated that these cans are on shelves. One Reddit user wrote, "I have known I wanted these all along." Others are eager to compare the taste and value of the canned lentils to the microwavable steamed lentils Trader Joe's normally has in its refrigerated section. A Reddit user in the same thread noted the canned version looked to be more "single household-friendly" than the refrigerated lentils that come in a larger package they usually don't finish.
Another user read the room quite well, or rather the thread, and commented, "Yall crrrrrazy [sic] for them lents." The excitement for these lentils is palpable, but the real tea is how shoppers plan to use them.
What to do with Trader Joe's canned lentils
While sharing excitement for the canned lentils gracing the shelves of Trader Joe's, Reddit users also shared the many ways they plan to use them. In general, lentils can make a hearty addition to soups and salads with rice, but play a role in many other dishes.
One Reddit user suggested using the Trader Joe's lentils as a meat alternative for ground beef. The canned lentils would work for foods like sloppy joes or a bolognese. Another user said to use the lentils as an enchilada filling or to make a lentil loaf. You could also go a more traditional route and use the lentils to make Majudara. Majudara is a Middle Eastern dish consisting of lentils, caramelized onions, and seasonings like cumin and coriander. The possibilities for this affordable can are practically endless.
With egg prices so high that even restaurants are adding surcharges, it's nice to know one staple item won't hurt our wallets. We promise we won't judge you for eating them straight from the can.