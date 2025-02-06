Trader Joe's New Canned Vegetable Has Been A Long Time Coming

In a time when grocery prices have many of us wondering how many more nights in a row we can upgrade our instant ramen dinner, you have to celebrate the little wins. Case in point: Canned lentils have been spotted on shelves at Trader Joe's. The ready-to-eat or heat canned legumes are certified kosher and selling for just 99 cents at Trader Joe's stores. Each can is 80 calories per ⅔ cup serving with three and a half servings per can. There are six grams of protein per serving in the can and lentils are a naturally good source of fiber with 3 grams per serving.

Fans of the grocery chain and its unique lineup of seasonal products are elated that these cans are on shelves. One Reddit user wrote, "I have known I wanted these all along." Others are eager to compare the taste and value of the canned lentils to the microwavable steamed lentils Trader Joe's normally has in its refrigerated section. A Reddit user in the same thread noted the canned version looked to be more "single household-friendly" than the refrigerated lentils that come in a larger package they usually don't finish.

Another user read the room quite well, or rather the thread, and commented, "Yall crrrrrazy [sic] for them lents." The excitement for these lentils is palpable, but the real tea is how shoppers plan to use them.