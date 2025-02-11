Why A Pizza Stone Is Considered The Best Way To Make Homemade Pizza

If you think you can't make pizzeria-quality pizza at home without a wood-burning oven, you are wrong. You don't even have to shell out hundreds of dollars for one of those countertop pizza ovens either (although a home pizza oven will transform your frozen pies). This is all thanks to pizza stones.

Many people know the pain of spending hours making the best pizza dough of their life only for it to come out of their home oven soft and soggy. Rest assured, this isn't your fault; it's because your home oven is not hot enough. Traditional, wood-burning pizza ovens get up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is twice the maximum temperature of most home ovens. While they won't make your oven any hotter, pizza stones provide an extra-hot surface for your pizza to bake on, giving you a crisp, lightly charred pizza. As an added bonus, pizza stones evenly disperse heat within your oven, ensuring even cooking. Thanks to this, using a pizza stone ensures that your pizza will be of restaurant quality without you having to pay thousands of dollars for a specialist oven.

For these reasons, pizza stones are an affordable, simple, and underrated tool that anyone who likes making pizza should keep in their kitchen. Even if you think you don't like making pizza at home because you can't get the crust to bake right, using pizza stones like this 16-inch, cordite Old Stone pizza stone will surely change your mind.