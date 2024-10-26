The Most Important Thing To Know Before Cleaning Your Pizza Stone

If you've read up on tips to make homemade pizza, perfected the art of creating the perfect pizza dough, and even make your own sauce from scratch, then you need to invest in a pizza stone. These nifty round or rectangular slabs help to cook the pie evenly and crisp the crust, and they can even shorten the baking time thanks to their superior heat distribution. But if you're hoping you can wash your stone with soap and water — or even stick it in the dishwasher — you are, unfortunately, quite wrong.

Because pizza stones are typically made of clay, ceramic, or cordierite mineral, the surface is porous and absorbent, meaning that whatever chemicals are in your dish soap can stick around inside the stone. That means the next time you go to bake a pizza on it, some of the residue could very well transfer into the pie and affect how your dough tastes. Do you want your next pizza to taste like green apple dish soap? Didn't think so. All you need for a basic maintenance cleaning after each use is a clean, damp dish towel to wipe away anything that remains on the stone. Any caked-on pieces of dough or cheese can be removed by a designated putty knife or kitchen scraper.