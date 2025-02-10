What Is A Cleaver Actually Good For In The Average Kitchen

The meat cleaver is good for many things in the kitchen. A good one can easily become your go-to knife for chopping, slicing, crushing, chopping, and more. Many veteran cooks use the cleaver as their all-purpose knife in the kitchen. Despite its common name being a meat cleaver, this knife is one of the most versatile tools for home cooks.

The cleaver is a big knife with a menacing image due to its use in gory slasher movies. It looks intimidating: a large meat blade that's bigger than any knife in the kitchen. Cleavers have a long handle and can be quite heavy, but that weight is handy when breaking down a chicken or when you need to quickly chop a pile of veggies. Its also very handy for crushing aromatics, especially tough roots like ginger. After all that chopping and crushing, use the wide cleaver blade to transfer the ingredients to a simmering pot with minimal mess.

When choosing a good cleaver for the first time, it's good to hold it. See if you can swing it without much stress on your hand and wrist. Some cleavers are heavy and huge, too big for a cook with small wrists or those with past wrist injuries. Oversized cleavers are also hard for first-timers to control. Start with a medium or even a small cleaver, especially if you don't plan to break down a chicken any time soon.