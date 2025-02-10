What Are Grocery Store Hot Dogs Actually Made Of?

Ah, the hot dog. It evokes fond memories of summertime cookouts, the start of baseball season, and Labor Day celebrations. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, we apparently have a food council for everything), Americans gobble down 20 billion hot dogs a year. That's about 60 hot dogs per person. But have you ever stopped to wonder what exactly is in that cured meat sausage? The answer is not as scary as it seems, but it's certainly not for the squeamish. Let's work our way from the cheapest grocery store hot dogs to the best quality.

The most basic hot dog is made out of mechanically separated meat — it could be chicken, pork, or turkey, but never beef. Because of concerns about mad cow disease, mechanically separated beef is considered inedible and is prohibited for use as human food. For instance, Oscar Meyer's top three ingredients are mechanically separated chicken, turkey, and pork. This process involves leftover skeletal muscle tissues that are squeezed into a creamy paste by a high pressure sieve that also removes the bones (this is also how chicken nuggets are made). To achieve the desired texture and flavor, a certain amount of fat is added, but this is actually carefully regulated, as the USDA requires that hot dogs contain no more than 30% fat by weight, and no more than 10% water. Seasoning and spices vary by brand, but salt, garlic, paprika, mustard, coriander, and nutmeg are all common ingredients.