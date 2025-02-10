How Dangerous Is It To Stick A Fork In A Toaster?

One staple of parental advice that many of us heard while growing up was, "Never put a fork in the toaster." Sure, it sounds like an obvious idea, but it also begs the question: How dangerous is it to stick a fork into a toaster? The answer is that yes, it's dangerous, but also maybe not the death sentence we were led to believe.

Whether plugged in or unplugged, sticking a fork (or any metal object) into a toaster can damage the appliances and give you a shock. While it's not very likely that you'll die from it, toasters can pack a punch — they typically range from 800 to 1500 watts of electricity. That means you can still receive an uncomfortable shock and even a burn. If you're not sure how many watts your toaster is using, just remember that in most cases, the quicker your favorite white bread toasts, the higher the wattage. And while the chances of death are slim, about seven people per year do die from this injury.

The danger of inserting a fork into a toaster hinges on the fact that metal conducts electricity. Toasters work by turning electrical power into heat using resistors — the part of the toaster that glows red when you peek inside. When you stick a fork into the toaster, you create a new path for the electric current, and that path leads right to your body.