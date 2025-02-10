The Time When Sliced Bread Was Banned In The US

It should be noted that it wasn't the bread itself that concerned the U.S. government. Bread was viewed as an essential product in a way that steak or sugar were not. What the government was actually trying to preserve was the wax paper that sliced bread was wrapped with, as well as the metal used to make the bread-slicing machines. But, while Americans on the homefront were willing to go along with certain rations for the sake of their boys in Europe (even the kind that had them inventing fake bananas), taking away their sliced bread proved to be a bridge too far. Women were reported struggling with old bread knives they hadn't used in years, and some even wrote letters of protest explaining that they didn't have time to cut over 20 slices of bread to feed their large families every day.

Eventually, after New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia gave his city bakers permission to use bread-slicing machines they already owned, it became clear that there was no popular support, and the ban was walked back. Although Americans only got sliced bread a decade earlier, they weren't going to let anyone take it away.