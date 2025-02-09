Here's How You Should Be Scoring Sourdough Bread

Baking homemade sourdough bread was a trend that many of us got onboard during the pandemic (although sourdough is nothing new for Americans), and it was a pretty satisfying way to spend some of that spare time. If like me, you continued making it post pandemic, there's probably a lot you've learnt in the meantime, like what it means when your sourdough starter is ripe. Getting the taste of sourdough just right is one thing, but getting it to look good is another art form in itself. And a lot of it comes from how you score your bread.

Scoring your loaf doesn't necessarily have to be hard, but it does require a bread lame or knife, and a little precision. Once your dough is ready to be baked, flip your dough over as you remove it from your basket or other proofing vessel. Make sure the dough is placed lengthwise in front of you and place the whole blade in the middle of the dough, on the end furthest away from you. Lift the blade so only the tip is touching the dough, and make one clean cut down the middle until you've reached the edge closest to you. Scoring your dough will not only make it look like bakery quality sourdough, but it will also help the bread rise and expand fully in a controlled direction, rather than bursting in random places.