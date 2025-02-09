Why Are Your Canned Oysters Green (And Are They Safe To Eat)?

Oysters are known as a quick ticket to food poisoning. So when you open a can of delectable smoked oysters, a bright green tint can give you a fright. After all, nobody wants to spend the next 48 hours in the bathroom — or worse, the ER.

Green oysters are especially common during the winter months. They might look scary, but they're perfectly safe to eat. The color comes from plankton, a major part of oysters' diet. Since algae growth ebbs and flows throughout the year, the green glow is a seasonal thing.

If canned oysters give you the ick anyway, rest assured. They're usually cooked, so they're safer than raw — and they're a convenient seafood snack, too. However, you can't always tell if raw oysters will give you food poisoning, either. According to foodsafety.gov, oysters contaminated with Vibrio bacteria (the most common cause of oyster-induced food poisoning) look, taste, and smell just like regular ones.