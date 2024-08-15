What Gives North Carolina Green Gill Oysters Their Signature Hue?

Oysters are a divisive food. Some will happily shell out exorbitant sums to enjoy them raw, while others couldn't be paid to touch the briny delicacy with a ten-foot pole. But even the most confident shellfish eater could be forgiven for being a bit skeptical of a plate of oysters with bright green gills. However, true oyster lovers will tell you those green gills are actually a good thing.

Green gill oysters are a rare delicacy found in only a few places in the world, including coastal North Carolina. Their deep blue-green coloring comes from Haslea ostrearia, a microalgae that produces a powerful blue pigment called marennine. Oysters are filter feeders, which means they are constantly filtering massive amounts of water through their gills and extracting the most nutritious bits –- like algae. When oysters find themselves in the same environment as Haslea ostrearia, their gills are subsequently dyed a lovely shade of green. The North Carolina coast just so happens to be a suitable habitat for both Haslea ostrearia and oysters, thus resulting in a veritable treasure trove of green gill oysters.

