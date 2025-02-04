The Star Of Little Caesars' Super Bowl Ad Isn't Eugene Levy — It's His Eyebrows

Eugene Levy, the actor best known for his roles in "Schitt's Creek and "American Pie," has numerous assets at his disposal, including comedic timing, acting chops, and four Emmy awards. He has also been blessed with a truly distinctive set of eyebrows. This physical feature, rather than the actor himself, is the real star of a Little Caesars' 2025 Super Bowl ad.

This ad debuts alongside other celeb-heavy Super Bowl spots including the Uber Eats Matthew McConaughey ad and the commercial where Gordon Ramsay shills for cookware brand HexClad. Levy's commercial features the actor biting into one of Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs, uttering the word "whoa," and then having his eyebrows flap right off his face. The eyebrows then go off on various adventures, including winding up on a baby's face and being worshiped by fuzzy caterpillars. Levy's daughter Sarah, who also appears in the commercial, eventually catches them. She then flips them off her hand and they wind up back on her dad's face again.