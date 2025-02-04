The Star Of Little Caesars' Super Bowl Ad Isn't Eugene Levy — It's His Eyebrows
Eugene Levy, the actor best known for his roles in "Schitt's Creek and "American Pie," has numerous assets at his disposal, including comedic timing, acting chops, and four Emmy awards. He has also been blessed with a truly distinctive set of eyebrows. This physical feature, rather than the actor himself, is the real star of a Little Caesars' 2025 Super Bowl ad.
This ad debuts alongside other celeb-heavy Super Bowl spots including the Uber Eats Matthew McConaughey ad and the commercial where Gordon Ramsay shills for cookware brand HexClad. Levy's commercial features the actor biting into one of Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs, uttering the word "whoa," and then having his eyebrows flap right off his face. The eyebrows then go off on various adventures, including winding up on a baby's face and being worshiped by fuzzy caterpillars. Levy's daughter Sarah, who also appears in the commercial, eventually catches them. She then flips them off her hand and they wind up back on her dad's face again.
So what is the new product Levy is advertising?
As with many Super Bowl ads, the product in the Eugene Levy Little Caesars spot seems to take second place to the creativity of the ad. Still, it is a new menu item, so it's probably something we ought to mention: Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs. Levy isn't actually eating them in the commercial, though, since instead he's chowing down on the Little Caesars Crazy Puffs that came out last year and seems surprised to find that there's a new bacon-flavored variety (cue more eyebrow flapping).
Basically, the new product consists of little pizza tart shells filled with a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, muenster, and cheddar and topped with pizza sauce, bacon, garlic sauce, and parmesan. This new variety of cheese puffs was added to Little Caesars' menu on February 3 in time for Super Bowl snacking, since typically Super Bowl Sunday is a huge day for pizza orders. Currently the puffs are priced at $3.99 for a four-pack, so they're selling for about a buck a puff.