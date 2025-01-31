Gordon Ramsay Is Out Of This World In 2025 Super Bowl Ad
Gordon Ramsay and Hexclad combined forces for a 2025 Super Bowl commercial that hits an overwhelming amount of trending internet topics in record time. Finding the right cookware is a lifelong journey and Ramsay's journey takes him full circle when he's tasked with cooking for alien foodies using their own, otherworldly technology only to learn that the technology is the Hexclad cookware he already uses.
The idea that Hexclad cookware is created via reverse engineering alien technology — aka recycling flying saucers — would probably surprise few people in today's world. What is surprising is learning that the alien Ramsay must impress with his cooking skills is none other than Pete Davidson. It's unclear what would happen if Ramsay failed to impress the extraterrestrial Davidson with his cooking, but in the worst case scenario, Ramsay's last meal would be the stuff of legends. As various alien lifeforms enjoy coffee and donuts while watching in amusement, Ramsay must face his toughest critic to date.
Ramsay's relationship with Hexclad runs deep
While the Super Bowl commercial is Davidson's debut collaboration with the cooking brand, Ramsay's relationship with Hexclad cookware stretches back to 2021 when he first became an investor in the company. In 2024, Studio Ramsay Global invested $100 million into the company. Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Fry Pan Sets are made dishwasher- and oven-safe, making them convenient for everyday households. The cookware is also a staple on Ramsay's popular cooking competition show, "Next Level Chef."
Heading to Area 51 and preparing a meal for Pete Davidson and his interplanetary friends sounds like a concept for an out-of-this-world Gordon Ramsay television challenge that hasn't started streaming yet. "Unidentified Frying Object" will leave viewers pondering one of three things: replacing their cookware set in favor of Hexclad's top-tier nonstick sets, whether or not those are the actual Area 51 coordinates (they are), and whether their favorite celebrity chef is from a different planet entirely.