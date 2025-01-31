Gordon Ramsay Is Out Of This World In 2025 Super Bowl Ad

Gordon Ramsay and Hexclad combined forces for a 2025 Super Bowl commercial that hits an overwhelming amount of trending internet topics in record time. Finding the right cookware is a lifelong journey and Ramsay's journey takes him full circle when he's tasked with cooking for alien foodies using their own, otherworldly technology only to learn that the technology is the Hexclad cookware he already uses.

The idea that Hexclad cookware is created via reverse engineering alien technology — aka recycling flying saucers — would probably surprise few people in today's world. What is surprising is learning that the alien Ramsay must impress with his cooking skills is none other than Pete Davidson. It's unclear what would happen if Ramsay failed to impress the extraterrestrial Davidson with his cooking, but in the worst case scenario, Ramsay's last meal would be the stuff of legends. As various alien lifeforms enjoy coffee and donuts while watching in amusement, Ramsay must face his toughest critic to date.