Coffee Mate's First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Has Left Us Tongue-Tied

Super Bowl ads have always been a hit-or-miss situation. You might have a little laugh, or you might be left rolling your eyes at the sheer number of pop culture references made in a span of 30 seconds (Super Bowl beer commercials can be especially bad). This year, we're struggling to find the words to describe how we feel about Coffee Mate's first-ever ad for Super Bowl LIX.

In 2024, food and drink brands like Popeyes and Starry made Super Bowl commercial debuts, and now Coffee Mate is joining the ranks with a commercial focused on its Cold Foam Creamer. The creamer is available nationwide in three flavors: Nestle Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, French Vanilla, and Italian Sweet Crème. All three flavors come in a 14-ounce canister and sell for around $4 or $5, depending on the retailer.

The commercial, which will air during the big game on February 9, features a person watching sports on television and swirling Coffee Mate Cold Foam Creamer onto a cup of coffee. As soon as they take a sip of their cold foam-covered beverage, their head tilts back and their mouth opens to reveal a dancing, singing tongue. While we all look forward to a musical performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, we're not entirely sure that this dancing tongue is the superstar we're looking for.