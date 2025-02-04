Coffee Mate's First-Ever Super Bowl Ad Has Left Us Tongue-Tied
Super Bowl ads have always been a hit-or-miss situation. You might have a little laugh, or you might be left rolling your eyes at the sheer number of pop culture references made in a span of 30 seconds (Super Bowl beer commercials can be especially bad). This year, we're struggling to find the words to describe how we feel about Coffee Mate's first-ever ad for Super Bowl LIX.
In 2024, food and drink brands like Popeyes and Starry made Super Bowl commercial debuts, and now Coffee Mate is joining the ranks with a commercial focused on its Cold Foam Creamer. The creamer is available nationwide in three flavors: Nestle Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie, French Vanilla, and Italian Sweet Crème. All three flavors come in a 14-ounce canister and sell for around $4 or $5, depending on the retailer.
The commercial, which will air during the big game on February 9, features a person watching sports on television and swirling Coffee Mate Cold Foam Creamer onto a cup of coffee. As soon as they take a sip of their cold foam-covered beverage, their head tilts back and their mouth opens to reveal a dancing, singing tongue. While we all look forward to a musical performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, we're not entirely sure that this dancing tongue is the superstar we're looking for.
How we feel about Coffee Mate's dancing tongue
The partying tongue, or "Foam Diva" as it's named by Coffee Mate, is voiced by musical artist Shania Twain. The anthropomorphic tongue puts on a show meant to rival the mid-game musical performance (the highlight for some Super Bowl viewers), complete with fireworks and an original song titled "Gimme Cold Foam."
As creative as the concept might be, the cold foam commercial is leaving us with some mixed feelings. Though it might be a tad disturbing, we can't help but notice the "90s kid" vibes this commercial gives.
When you think back to the days of Baby Bottle Pops and Gushers candy, you might remember ads where kids' heads turned into fruits or animated smiles. Just one taste of those candies was all it took for the kids in the commercials to party the way Coffee Mate's "Foam Diva" does in 2025. While these are all weird concepts (and pretty silly), you can't deny that the people in the commercials look like they're really enjoying whatever it is that's landed on their taste buds.
Now, it is truly difficult to erase from your mind the image of someone's tongue shooting out from their mouth while belting a catchy tune, but whether that's a positive or negative is still up for debate. After all, some of the best Super Bowl commercials are the most memorable.