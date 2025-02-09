Open Up A World Of Fridge Space To Store Leftovers With A Sheet Pan

We've all been there: You open the fridge, ready to pop in your leftovers, only to find there's no room. Sure, a quick game of Tetris can solve the problem — but that means pulling out most of your groceries just to rearrange everything. What if the answer to this problem hides in your pots and pans?

A sheet pan is the perfect tool to help organize and separate leftover containers without too much effort. Simply, balance the sheet pan on top of stored canned goods or those containers stuffed in the back of the fridge. You can experiment with different-sized baking sheets, stacking multiple items on top, etc. — just make sure whatever it's balanced on is sturdy enough to hold it. You can even use that gross baking sheet you've been avoiding. Since it's not directly in contact with food, but rather sealed containers, why not? Whether it's a bottle of your favorite steak sauce, a batch of overnight oats, or a casserole dish covered in foil, using a sheet pan to create extra space in your fridge is a simple, yet effective way to maximize storage in your fridge.