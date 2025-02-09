The Fast Food Chain That Cooks Its Beef Sous Vide

Sous vide steak is practically synonymous with haute cuisine. The technique (which involves vacuum-sealing food in a bag and cooking it in a carefully-controlled water bath) cooks food evenly and seals in the flavor. It's perfect for steaks, since chefs can cook the meat to the perfect temperature before finishing it on the grill. But you don't need to go to a fancy steakhouse for a taste — your local Chipotle serves sous vide steak, too.

Chipotle isn't your standard fast food joint. The chain has always emphasized the quality of its ingredients, though whether or not Chipotle's quality actually matches their claims is up for debate. Still, their protein options are certainly a step above many fast food offerings.

The brand's website breaks down the process: "First, we cook [the steak] sous vide, which locks in moisture by heating the beef at a precise, low temperature for a looong time," the site explains. "Then we marinate it overnight in our smoky, spicy chipotle pepper adobo." Finally, the meat is braised with "aromatic spices." The description ends with a cheeky, "Sorry, is our beef-geek showing?" But despite what the brand's playful copy might have you think, it's not just about delivering the best meat. It's a practical choice, too.