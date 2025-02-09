The Fast Food Chain That Cooks Its Beef Sous Vide
Sous vide steak is practically synonymous with haute cuisine. The technique (which involves vacuum-sealing food in a bag and cooking it in a carefully-controlled water bath) cooks food evenly and seals in the flavor. It's perfect for steaks, since chefs can cook the meat to the perfect temperature before finishing it on the grill. But you don't need to go to a fancy steakhouse for a taste — your local Chipotle serves sous vide steak, too.
Chipotle isn't your standard fast food joint. The chain has always emphasized the quality of its ingredients, though whether or not Chipotle's quality actually matches their claims is up for debate. Still, their protein options are certainly a step above many fast food offerings.
The brand's website breaks down the process: "First, we cook [the steak] sous vide, which locks in moisture by heating the beef at a precise, low temperature for a looong time," the site explains. "Then we marinate it overnight in our smoky, spicy chipotle pepper adobo." Finally, the meat is braised with "aromatic spices." The description ends with a cheeky, "Sorry, is our beef-geek showing?" But despite what the brand's playful copy might have you think, it's not just about delivering the best meat. It's a practical choice, too.
Why does Chipotle cook its beef sous vide?
Chipotle has publicly acknowledged that it uses sous vide to mitigate health risks. They made the switch in 2016 after a string of food poisoning outbreaks damaged the company's image. Now, the chain uses sous vide techniques to cook meat at an off-site location. That way, it's easier to monitor safety standards and keep quality consistent. Not everyone appreciated the switch, though. After Chipotle introduced sous vide steak, customers turned to the internet to complain that the new beef was overcooked and lacked the flavor of the original.
And Chipotle's methods don't look so snazzy when you learn that Taco Bell — a brand known for its dubious beef — also cooks its meat sous vide. The chain started using the technique in the '90s, well before sous vide caught on in haute cuisine. For Taco Bell, it was an economic choice: sous vide machines cost less than gas grills.
The moral of the story? Don't fall for marketing hype. For some brands, fancy-sounding techniques are simply a way to cut costs. After all, sous vide cooking is actually pretty simple. Why go out when you can try it at home?