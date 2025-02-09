You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Homemade Thai Rolled Ice Cream
Thai rolled ice cream is also called stir-fried ice cream because of the way it's made. The toppings are chopped into the ice cream base — similar to the way savory ingredients are chopped into a stir fry — before the concoction is frozen. While it may sound tricky, it's really not and you can try Thai rolled ice cream at home using just two ingredients.
For the base ice cream, you need heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk. After that, choose your "mix-ins" or toppings. Grab a metal baking sheet and two flat metal spatulas or clean paint scrapers. Make the ice cream base by mixing 2 cups of heavy cream with a can of sweetened condensed milk. Add a pinch of salt as a flavor enhancer, and to give the base a smoother texture. Pour your cream onto the baking sheet and add any toppings. Use the spatula or scraper to cut up the toppings then smooth everything out until it forms a thin layer on the baking sheet. Place the sheet into the freezer and let it chill for four hours until solid. Then, remove the sheet and use your spatula to push slowly through the mixture, moving toward the opposite end of the tray. The ice cream will roll up as you go along. Place the rolls into a chilled dish to serve.
Use dry ice to make rolled ice cream like the pros
If you want to up your game, you can make rolled ice cream like the street vendors and ice cream shops you see in Thailand by using dry ice pellets to freeze the baking sheet as you mix and roll your base. You will also need temperature-safe gloves and an additional baking sheet to create a Dutch oven-like setup for making the ice cream.
Mix the base in a separate bowl and set aside. Then, place the dry ice pellets on one baking sheet and place the second baking sheet on top. Pour on your base mixture and quickly add the toppings. Use two spatulas or paint scrapers to break up the toppings or mix-ins. Work quickly and move the entire mixture around constantly to ensure the ice cream is properly spread out and to keep it all from freezing before you can roll it. Smooth the mixture into a thin layer on the baking sheet and let it sit and harden a bit. Then, roll the ice cream and serve it in a chilled dish. This method saves time, as there's no need to chill your tray or your ice cream mixture, although it does require a bit more planning to source your dry ice.