You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From Homemade Thai Rolled Ice Cream

Thai rolled ice cream is also called stir-fried ice cream because of the way it's made. The toppings are chopped into the ice cream base — similar to the way savory ingredients are chopped into a stir fry — before the concoction is frozen. While it may sound tricky, it's really not and you can try Thai rolled ice cream at home using just two ingredients.

For the base ice cream, you need heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk. After that, choose your "mix-ins" or toppings. Grab a metal baking sheet and two flat metal spatulas or clean paint scrapers. Make the ice cream base by mixing 2 cups of heavy cream with a can of sweetened condensed milk. Add a pinch of salt as a flavor enhancer, and to give the base a smoother texture. Pour your cream onto the baking sheet and add any toppings. Use the spatula or scraper to cut up the toppings then smooth everything out until it forms a thin layer on the baking sheet. Place the sheet into the freezer and let it chill for four hours until solid. Then, remove the sheet and use your spatula to push slowly through the mixture, moving toward the opposite end of the tray. The ice cream will roll up as you go along. Place the rolls into a chilled dish to serve.