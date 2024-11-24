How Rolled Ice Cream Made Its Way From Thailand To Worldwide Fame

Once upon a time, social media was captivated by Thai rolled ice cream. Unlike your typical scoop, this sweet treat began as a liquid base, spread on a frosty pan, chopped, mixed with fresh fruits or toppings, and rolled into delicate strips right before your eyes. It was a show served in a cup with colorful toppings that quickly became an Instagram sensation.

The rolled ice cream trend, while not new, has been a street favorite in Thailand since its debut in 2009 as "I-TIM-PAD" by Kajitsa Premwimol. Gaining popularity across Thailand and neighboring countries, the concept made its way to the U.S. in 2015, when Premwimol and two friends opened I-CE-NY in New York City. The trend exploded further thanks to social media and the spectacle of its preparation. By 2016, rolled ice cream was sprouting up in shops across America to captivate audiences with both its taste and its visual appeal.

Thai rolled ice cream isn't your typical Thai dessert (no matter how cold it is); it strays away from traditional treats like Tau Suan (sweet mung bean pudding), sweet fruit sago, Khanom Tuay (coconut pudding), and the ever-popular mango sticky rice. Many of these classic desserts are starch-based and rarely frozen that rely on local ingredients, unlike the ice cream featured in this fun, modern, sweet creation. It's the result of a delicious cultural mash-up that blends globalization and creative culinary experimentation.