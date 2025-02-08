You've Been Cutting Your DIY Piping Bags All Wrong

I love baking. But I've never been one to make elaborately decorated cakes or cookies just for fun. I care more about taste and technique, which means that I tend to cheap out when it comes to decorating supplies. Piping bags? Nah, I'll cut the corner off a zip top bag.

But zip top bags have their disadvantages. It's harder to get a clean, round, consistent shape — especially if you aren't using a piping tip. The bags also squish together at the seams, which creates an oblong shape instead of a nice round circle. It's a big problem for piped cookies, like my personal favorite baking project: French macarons.

Luckily, Sarah of @halfbatchbaking has a solution. The baker and food scientist explained that you should cut the tip of the zip top bag on a curve — not straight across. In a video posted on Instagram, the influencer demonstrated trimming the tip of a plastic bag to form a semicircle. Think of the shape you'd get if you put a coin in the bag and cut around the edge: A convex quarter circle.