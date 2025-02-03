Why Nintendo Sued A Costa Rican Grocery Store (And Lost)

Anyone familiar with Nintendo knows that the massive corporation finds itself in the courtroom quite often, for better or worse. Its most recent legal battle found it on the losing end, however. Nintendo attempted to stop a grocery store in Costa Rica (known for its pantry staple, Lizano Salsa) called Super Mario de San Ramón (or simply, Super Mario) from using its name, but was unsuccessful. The store, which has been operating under that name since 2013, posted the news of the store's success to its Facebook page on January 28.

Similar to the 2021 Red Bull lawsuit against Turkish soda brand Zilli Öküz Gazoz, the supermarket won the lawsuit despite the multinational corporation's immense legal power. However, unlike the Red Bull case, this one came down to the classification that the trademark for the words 'Super Mario' falls under. You see, the Costa Rican grocery store registered the name Super Mario for international class 35, which gives it the right to use the name for use as the name of a grocery store. Alternatively, while Nintendo currently holds the trademark for Super Mario in several fields, its hold over the name does not reach the world of grocery stores and supermarkets, meaning the Super Mario store is well within its right to bear that name.