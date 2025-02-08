The Simple Trick For Getting A Buffalo Chicken Sandwich At Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A's iconic original chicken sandwich has nothing more than fried chicken breast, dill pickle slices, and a buttery bun. For some customers, that combination is all they need. For others, it can get tiring when you're craving chicken and have tried all of the menu's items already — even the more daring, limited-release options that have been available in the past, such as the Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
However, thanks to the power of the internet, fans are creating and sharing easy ways to alter your order to create a masterpiece. For a slightly spicier chicken sandwich rendition, you can make your own buffalo chicken version, and all you need are the popular Zesty Buffalo and Garden Herb Ranch sauces.
If you want something tamer, you can opt for the original fried or grilled chicken sandwich. For the ultimate spicy experience, choose the spicy chicken sandwich instead. You can simply pour the buffalo and ranch sauce directly on top of the patty. Or, use the handy trick of taking the sandwich out of the bag it comes in, putting the bread aside, pouring the sauce into the bag, adding back in your chicken, and shaking it around until the filet is completely covered in sauce. You can add as much or as little sauce as you want, depending on how spicy and creamy you want it. Then, reassemble your sandwich and enjoy!
More ways to use this buffalo chicken hack at Chick-fil-A
Rather than just going for a plain sandwich, you can also get the deluxe version, which adds lettuce, tomato, and your choice of American, colby jack, or pepper jack cheese. You can even get a Grilled Spicy Deluxe if it is available! If you're feeling fancy, ask for a side of the blue cheese that normally comes on the Market Salad, and add it to the sandwich yourself. Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is practically made to top sandwiches, so why not create a buffalo chicken mac situation? Or, use these sauces to toss chicken nuggets or to dress up a Chick-fil-A "bowl" order.
The best thing about this trick is how easy it is. It doesn't require many add-ons that could hold up the typically long drive-thru lines or overwhelm Chick-fil-A workers with tons of special requests. It's just getting some extra condiments in addition to your meal. This trick for adding some extra sauce is something that you have already done without even thinking about it, but it's a vital one to share nonetheless for all the saucy spice lovers out there!