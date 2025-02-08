The Simple Trick For Getting A Buffalo Chicken Sandwich At Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A's iconic original chicken sandwich has nothing more than fried chicken breast, dill pickle slices, and a buttery bun. For some customers, that combination is all they need. For others, it can get tiring when you're craving chicken and have tried all of the menu's items already — even the more daring, limited-release options that have been available in the past, such as the Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

However, thanks to the power of the internet, fans are creating and sharing easy ways to alter your order to create a masterpiece. For a slightly spicier chicken sandwich rendition, you can make your own buffalo chicken version, and all you need are the popular Zesty Buffalo and Garden Herb Ranch sauces.

If you want something tamer, you can opt for the original fried or grilled chicken sandwich. For the ultimate spicy experience, choose the spicy chicken sandwich instead. You can simply pour the buffalo and ranch sauce directly on top of the patty. Or, use the handy trick of taking the sandwich out of the bag it comes in, putting the bread aside, pouring the sauce into the bag, adding back in your chicken, and shaking it around until the filet is completely covered in sauce. You can add as much or as little sauce as you want, depending on how spicy and creamy you want it. Then, reassemble your sandwich and enjoy!