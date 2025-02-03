Starbucks Brings Back 2 Valentine's Day Drinks For A Sweeter February
Alone this Valentine's Day? No problem. Starbucks is bringing back not one, but two drinks for you to flirt with this year. Rather than a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates, you can try the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.
The Frappuccino features strawberry purée and Frappuccino chips blitzed into milk and ice, and it is all topped with whipped cream, extra strawberry purée, and mocha drizzle. This Valentine's cold brew is mixed with vanilla syrup, served beneath a chocolate hazelnut cold foam, and finished with a dusting of chocolate cookie crumbles. Both are only available for a limited time starting on February 4.
If you want a snack with your bevvy, don't forget about the Valentine Cake Pop, which is featured on Starbucks' winter 2025 menu. It is made with vanilla cake, dipped in a red chocolate coating, and decorated with a white heart and sprinkles.
What else is up Starbucks' sleeve?
Sticking to its tendency to release limited-time, holiday-inspired cups — like the Starbucks Mother's Day Stanley tumblers — customers can sip their love-inspired drinks out of the newly released cold cups and tumblers. The reusable containers feature pixelated hearts in various shades of red and pink. In tune with Starbucks' recently announced dine-in benefits, those who bring personal cups to participating stores will be given a $0.10 discount.
Starbucks is also adding a new line of refreshers to its repertoire with a color story that fits right in with the season. The new Blackberry Sage Refreshers balance herbal and dark fruit notes and have a deep, reddish-purple hue. They also have a little zip from green coffee extract and feature dried blackberries and a dusting of sage. Like other refreshers, patrons can substitute lemonade for the water for some added sweetness and acidity. The Midnight Drink — a riff on this refresher — includes coconut milk for a creamier, sweet blackberry flavor.