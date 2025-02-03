Starbucks Brings Back 2 Valentine's Day Drinks For A Sweeter February

Alone this Valentine's Day? No problem. Starbucks is bringing back not one, but two drinks for you to flirt with this year. Rather than a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolates, you can try the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew.

The Frappuccino features strawberry purée and Frappuccino chips blitzed into milk and ice, and it is all topped with whipped cream, extra strawberry purée, and mocha drizzle. This Valentine's cold brew is mixed with vanilla syrup, served beneath a chocolate hazelnut cold foam, and finished with a dusting of chocolate cookie crumbles. Both are only available for a limited time starting on February 4.

If you want a snack with your bevvy, don't forget about the Valentine Cake Pop, which is featured on Starbucks' winter 2025 menu. It is made with vanilla cake, dipped in a red chocolate coating, and decorated with a white heart and sprinkles.