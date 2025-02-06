How To Fix Pasta Dough That's Way Too Dry

Making pasta from scratch can be a satisfying experience since all you really need are flour and eggs, a little bit of arm strength, and some patience. Homemade pasta will not only give you fresher flavors and elite status among your friends, but you can also learn something new along the way. And, one pasta hack that's worth learning is how to fix an overly dry dough. So, we spoke to Jacob Mendros, Executive Chef at Prima Italian Steakhouse to get some expert advice.

If your pasta dough is on the drier side and not holding together, Mendros says, "It's likely that wherever the recipe originated was a drier climate versus a more humid climate. You can keep a spray bottle of water with you while making your pasta to gently add moisture if needed." Simply spray your dough and then knead for 30 seconds before re-evaluating. Keep spraying and kneading until your dough comes together. If you don't have a spray bottle, you can knead the dough with wet hands instead.