How The BBC Convinced Viewers That Spaghetti Grew On Trees

In one of the greatest food-related hoaxes of all time, the BBC once convinced millions of viewers that spaghetti grew on trees. On April 1, 1957, the BBC aired a short segment on its "Panorama" documentary program discussing the bumper spaghetti crop in Lake Lugano, Switzerland. Thanks to a mild winter and the decline of spaghetti weevils, the Swiss spaghetti farmers were apparently enjoying a particularly bountiful harvest season. The BBC went on to discuss the saucy details of spaghetti farming, answering important questions such as why all the noodles were a consistent length (answer: years of careful cultivation). The appetizing story was accompanied by footage of pasta-laden spaghetti trees, complete with a charming family of Swiss spaghetti farmers lovingly plucking the noodles, and enjoying a traditional harvest feast.

The spoof segment, which aired on April Fools' Day, was perhaps a bit too convincing. Many Brits were thoroughly persuaded that spaghetti grew on trees, and some were quite disappointed to learn they couldn't grow their own pasta at home. The BBC received hundreds of calls from confused and incredulous viewers asking for further information, many looking to resolve heated debates over whether the piece was a joke. Not everyone was so amused -– the network received plenty of complaints and criticism for deceiving viewers. But producer David Wheeler did not regret the prank. Rather, he said it was important to teach people that they couldn't believe everything they saw on TV.