What Goes Into New Orleans' Iconic Hand Grenade Cocktail?

During the 1984 New Orleans World's Fair, something extraordinary happened. A local bar named Tropical Isle debuted a brand new cocktail called the Hand Grenade. This potent, melon-flavored cocktail was slightly green in nature, and due to its blend of ingredients and liqueurs, hid the alcoholic taste quite well. Unsuspecting patrons were knocked off their feet after imbibing multiple beverages and woke to a pounding headache the following morning.

Why create such a strong cocktail, you ask? To compete with the Hurricane, the city's most famous cocktail at the time, which had an origin story dating back to Pat O'Brien's Bar in New Orleans during World War II. The Hurricane had a longstanding preference among tourists and visitors, thanks to its rum-and-fruit-juice base. Tropical Isle hoped that the Hand Grenade would gain at least a small portion of the market with its closely guarded recipe. And it worked.

To this day, no one can definitively say what's in a Tropical Isle Hand Grenade, because the recipe is still top-secret information. But that hasn't stopped the internet from speculating.