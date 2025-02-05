Why The Cheese Knife You Use Matters

It's easy to understand all the hoopla surrounding charcuterie boards. Beautiful wood-grain boards, salami roses, and fancy cheeses – what's not to love? You artfully arrange the prosciutto, drop a round of creamy brie beside a mountain of crackers, and leave your guests to enjoy. But as it turns out, that butter knife is absolutely butchering the brie, and that steak knife is making the blue cheese crumble right off the table. This is why cheese knives serve a purpose, beyond looking bougie on your backsplash.

Before you go shopping for a six-piece set of cheese knives, it's important to begin with a foundational knowledge of cheeses. Depending on the moisture content of the cheese, the dairy can have varying textures: hard, semi-hard, semi-soft, or soft. The more moisture there is in a block of cheese, the softer it will be, and vice versa.

Hard cheeses have a moisture content of below 50%, and include options such as parmesan, Pecorino Romano, or asiago. Soft cheeses are those like ricotta, mascarpone, and Taleggio. The texture will let you know which specific cheese knife you need to use to cut through it.