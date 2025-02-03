The Ketchup Brands You'll Find At Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants

Fast-food restaurant ketchup just hits differently. Whether you're the type to squeeze out ketchup packet after packet onto your burger wrapper, forming a dippable lake of tomatoey goodness, or you prefer the neat convenience of the groundbreaking Dip & Squeeze packet from Heinz, nothing's better than a hot, salty french fry covered in catsup. However, while quite a few of them do, not every single fast-food restaurant chain uses the same ketchup. As such, you may be startled when you wander outside your normal fast-food rotation to find that your fry-eating experience feels a little "off" — and it's the ketchup to blame.

Maybe you have particularly strong feelings about your ketchup, and you'd rather avoid what you feel to be inferior ketchup brands in the future. Maybe you want to buy the same ketchup you eat at In-N-Out or Five Guys, for home. Maybe you're just curious. Whatever the case may be, these are the primary ketchup brands that you'll find at your favorite fast-food restaurants.