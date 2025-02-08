The Genius Way To Instantly Spice Up Boxed Mac And Cheese
There's nothing wrong with a simple box of classic mac and cheese, but who doesn't love leveling up in the kitchen? "Upgrades, people, upgrades," as Phineas T. Ratched from "Robots" would say. You could upgrade that mac and cheese with Greek yogurt or add a crispy top layer of panko breadcrumbs. Or you could think way outside the box and follow the example of South Korean comfort foodies who add Shin Ramyun to an otherwise boring pot of mac and cheese.
Shin Ramyun is well-known among instant ramen lovers for its spicy umami broth, delicate noodles, and balance of unique Korean flavors. The rich taste and slurpable noodles make it a perfect addition to creamy mac and cheese, adding a heat level that's not unlike spicy vodka sauce. To whip up a pot of your own spicy mac and cheese, make both pastas as instructed but save the cheese flavor packet for the end. Strain the mac and cheese and combine the plain mac noodles with the already-mixed Shin Ramyun. Lastly, dump the cheese packet into the pot and stir. You'll be left with a thick, tangy, double-noodled meal that won't break the bank.
Shin Ramyun is a bold addition for mac and cheese lovers
In case the world of instant ramen is completely foreign to you, Shin Ramyun is a wildly popular brand of instant noodles that are a household staple in many Asian countries. There are multiple flavors of Shin Ramyun, with some of the most popular including Original, Stir Fry, and Kimchi. Some packets of Shin Ramyun have more intense spice levels, so it's up to you just how eye-watering you want your spicy mac and cheese to turn out. The flavors are different from those of Japanese-style ramen, typically with a more spicy intensity, so you'll notice a big difference between adding Cup Noodles ramen versus Shin Ramyun to that box of Kraft.
Shin Ramyun combined with mac and cheese is a spice upgrade all by itself, but many Shin Ramyun fans embellish the noodles even further. Some enjoy adding fried mushrooms or tofu to the mix, while others prefer egg yolk and beef. You could add bok choy or scallions, or any other vegetables you like. If mac and cheese is your go-to lazy meal, but you're in the mood for something different, the Shin Ramyun combination is about to blow your mind.