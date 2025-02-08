The Genius Way To Instantly Spice Up Boxed Mac And Cheese

There's nothing wrong with a simple box of classic mac and cheese, but who doesn't love leveling up in the kitchen? "Upgrades, people, upgrades," as Phineas T. Ratched from "Robots" would say. You could upgrade that mac and cheese with Greek yogurt or add a crispy top layer of panko breadcrumbs. Or you could think way outside the box and follow the example of South Korean comfort foodies who add Shin Ramyun to an otherwise boring pot of mac and cheese.

Shin Ramyun is well-known among instant ramen lovers for its spicy umami broth, delicate noodles, and balance of unique Korean flavors. The rich taste and slurpable noodles make it a perfect addition to creamy mac and cheese, adding a heat level that's not unlike spicy vodka sauce. To whip up a pot of your own spicy mac and cheese, make both pastas as instructed but save the cheese flavor packet for the end. Strain the mac and cheese and combine the plain mac noodles with the already-mixed Shin Ramyun. Lastly, dump the cheese packet into the pot and stir. You'll be left with a thick, tangy, double-noodled meal that won't break the bank.