Pasta salad gets a bad rap for tasting bland and flavorless, often sitting undisturbed at the buffet when presented among other pasta options. Not to be confused with a macaroni salad, pasta salads bring together oils, spices, meats, and vegetables – three of the five main food groups. One of the biggest pitfalls when making pasta salad is the pasta itself, which can turn out dry and under-seasoned. Corkscrew-shaped pasta, rotini, and fusilli are arguably the best shapes for pasta salad because their grooves hold onto dressing and other ingredients. However, even with the best pasta in the store, this dish can still feel underwhelming. If you're looking to make a pasta salad that puts all others to shame, you have to overcook the pasta.

Any Italian worth their salt will tell you that pasta should be cooked al dente, which directly translates as "to the tooth." This means that the noodles are cooked completely through but still retain a firmness on the outside. Most of the time, this means slightly undercooking the pasta and ignoring the recommended cooking time. However, with this hack, you'll want to break the pasta rules in the opposite direction. Instead of whipping your noodles out of the pan, let them sit in the boiling water for an additional five to seven minutes. It may seem counterintuitive, and go against every pasta lesson you've ever seen, but when it comes to constructing an irresistible pasta salad, overdone noodles make for the best texture.