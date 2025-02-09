The Sweet Vegetable Your Old Fashioned Cocktail Needs Now

When it comes to classic cocktails, old fashioneds reign supreme as a no-nonsense, spirit-forward drink that's basically bourbon on the rocks, with a little sugar, bitters, and orange to take the edge off. Understandably, the drink can come off a bit too strong for those who like their liquor a little more hidden, which is why so many variations exist. (Looking at you, Wisconsin old fashioneds.) But even classics can be remixed and innovated, and there's one surprising ingredient that can turn grandpa's favorite hooch into a holiday tipple fit for a festive feast: sweet potato syrup.

Though it may sound a bit complicated, if you've ever made a simple syrup for cocktails, this is simply one more ingredient and a few extra steps. Why sweet potatoes? The earthy, rich syrup not only adds an extra layer of depth and complexity, but it also pays homage to seasonal ingredients and Southern traditions. Sweet potatoes are a quintessential ingredient in the American South, as is bourbon, so it only makes sense to combine the two in a spicy and strong mixed drink that is tailor-made for the holiday season. There's something about the humble root vegetable that just screams cozy traditions and fireside chats. And once the sweet potato is transformed into a syrup, its caramel sweetness shines, making it the perfect complement to oaky whiskey or spicy rye. Read on to see just how to stir up this instant classic.