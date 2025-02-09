The Sweet Vegetable Your Old Fashioned Cocktail Needs Now
When it comes to classic cocktails, old fashioneds reign supreme as a no-nonsense, spirit-forward drink that's basically bourbon on the rocks, with a little sugar, bitters, and orange to take the edge off. Understandably, the drink can come off a bit too strong for those who like their liquor a little more hidden, which is why so many variations exist. (Looking at you, Wisconsin old fashioneds.) But even classics can be remixed and innovated, and there's one surprising ingredient that can turn grandpa's favorite hooch into a holiday tipple fit for a festive feast: sweet potato syrup.
Though it may sound a bit complicated, if you've ever made a simple syrup for cocktails, this is simply one more ingredient and a few extra steps. Why sweet potatoes? The earthy, rich syrup not only adds an extra layer of depth and complexity, but it also pays homage to seasonal ingredients and Southern traditions. Sweet potatoes are a quintessential ingredient in the American South, as is bourbon, so it only makes sense to combine the two in a spicy and strong mixed drink that is tailor-made for the holiday season. There's something about the humble root vegetable that just screams cozy traditions and fireside chats. And once the sweet potato is transformed into a syrup, its caramel sweetness shines, making it the perfect complement to oaky whiskey or spicy rye. Read on to see just how to stir up this instant classic.
How to make sweet potato syrup
Creating a sweet potato syrup at home is easy and well worth the effort. You'll want to boil one peeled, cubed sweet potato in a cup of water and a cup of sugar. For an even richer taste with a hint of molasses, consider using dark brown sugar instead. If extra spice sounds nice, throw a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves in. Once the sweet potato is soft, you'll use an immersion blender to cream the taters and sugar water until smooth. If you're feeling fancy, you could strain your sweet potato syrup through a fine sieve to remove any solids.
To make your old fashioned, simply add one half ounce to one ounce of the syrup (depending on personal preference), along with two ounces of whiskey and a few dashes of bitters (chocolate bitters go great with bourbon), to a cocktail shaker with ice, and briskly stir — then serve over ice in a rocks glass. While a traditional old fashioned is usually garnished with an orange twist and cherry, this wintry drink begs for something a bit more festive. Consider cinnamon sticks or a few toasted marshmallows on a swizzle stick to really wow your family and friends at the next holiday affair. The syrup will last for two weeks in the fridge if you need to make ahead of time. And if you happen to have any leftover syrup and need a break from drinking, try drizzling it over ice cream or adding it to your next batch of baked goods.